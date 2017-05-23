BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales for March-May qtr likely grew 5 pct - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
May 23 DANTAX A/S
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q3 NET SALES DKK 10.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* RAISES FY OUTLOOK FOR PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL ITEMS TO DKK 3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
