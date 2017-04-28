BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Daodaoquan Grain And Oil Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -30 percent to 10 percent, or to be 90.4 million yuan to 142.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (129.1 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GXqtKt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017