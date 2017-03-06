BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
March 6 Daou Technology Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 250 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 10.82 billion won
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA