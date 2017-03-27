March 27 Darden Restaurants Inc -
* Darden restaurants reports fiscal 2017 third quarter
results and increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
* Q3 sales $1.88 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.87 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.00
* Q3 earnings per share $1.32 from continuing operations
* Says same-restaurant sales increased 0.9% for quarter
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Co estimates that more severe winter weather negatively
impacted same-restaurant sales by -110 basis points in December
* Says less severe winter weather positively impacted
same-restaurant sales by +90 basis points in January and +70
basis points in February
* Increased 2017 outlook for diluted net earnings reflects
updated outlook for same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.5%.
