BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences enters into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock
* Applied DNA Sciences says entered into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock with group of investors
June 27 Darden Restaurants Inc
* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results; fourth quarter same-restaurant sales growth of 3.3%; and increases quarterly dividend 12.5%
* Qtrly Olive Garden same-restaurant sales rose 4.4 percent
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $1.93 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.87 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.38 to $4.50 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees fiscal 2018 same-restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%
* Sees fiscal 2018 total sales growth of 11.5% to 13.0%
* Sees fiscal 2018 total capital spending of $400 to $450 million
* Sees new restaurant openings of 35 to 40 restaurants in Fiscal 2018
* Qtrly Olive Garden sales $1,027.3 million versus $981.8 million
* Qtrly diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations $0.99
* Darden Restaurants Inc qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 3.3% for quarter, excluding Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
* On June 26, 2017, board of directors increased quarterly dividend 12.5% to $0.63 per common share
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States.