May 11 Darling Ingredients Inc:

* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $880.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $829.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: