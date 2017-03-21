UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Dassault Systemes SE:
* Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd. selects Dassault Systemes’ “My Collection” industry solution experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.