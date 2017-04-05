UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 5 Dassault Systemes:
* FCA selects Dassault Systemes' "Drive Emotion" industry solution experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)