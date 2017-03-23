UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.