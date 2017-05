March 9 DATA Communications Management:

* Data Communications Management Corp announces fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016

* Qtrly revenues $68.2 million versus $81 million

* Qtrly loss per share $2.77

* expects full year non-ifrs adjusted EBITDA to be between $22.0 million and $26.0 million in 2017

* expect 2017 will be a better year as strategic projects completed in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: