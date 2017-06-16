U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 16 DATA RESPONS ASA:
* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: CONTRACT IN SWEDEN OF SEK 25 MILLION
* DATA RESPONS HAS RECEIVED ORDERS OF SEK 25 MILLION FROM A CUSTOMER WITHIN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
* DELIVERIES WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes