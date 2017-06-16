June 16 DATA RESPONS ASA:

* DATA RESPONS HAS RECEIVED ORDERS OF SEK 25 MILLION FROM A CUSTOMER WITHIN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

* DELIVERIES WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING 2017