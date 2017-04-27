BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 DATA RESPONS ASA
* OPERATING REVENUE FOR Q1 WAS NOK 293.4 MILLION (243.6), A GROWTH OF 20 %
* Q1 EBITDA NOK 24.2 MILLION VERSUS NOK 13.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.