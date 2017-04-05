April 5 DATAGROUP SE:

* Decides on capital increase of up to 10 percent

* Decided to raise company's share capital by up to 10 percent against cash contributions, utilising authorised capital II 2013

* Proceeds from capital increase are planned to strengthen DATAGROUP SE's equity

* Share capital be increased by issuing a total of 759,000 new no-par value bearer shares of 7,590,000 euros by nominally up to 759,000.00 euors to up to 8,349,000.00 euros ($8.90 million)