March 22 Datagroup SE

* Management increases guidance for fiscal year 2016/2017

* Increases its full-year guidance with revenues of between 210 mln euros and 220 mln euros (so far: over 200 mln euros) and EBITDA of between 21.5 mln euros and 22.5 mln euros (so far: over 20 mln euros) being expected for FY 2016/2017