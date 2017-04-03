April 3 DATAGROUP SE:

* Signs purchase contract for HanseCom Gesellschaft fuer Informationstechnologie mbH

* Cloud and outsourcing service provider pays an amount in lower single-digit millions to sellers

* HanseCom has some 70 employees and generates annual revenue of about 16 million euros ($17.05 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)