Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 DATAGROUP SE:
* Signs purchase contract for HanseCom Gesellschaft fuer Informationstechnologie mbH
* Cloud and outsourcing service provider pays an amount in lower single-digit millions to sellers
* HanseCom has some 70 employees and generates annual revenue of about 16 million euros ($17.05 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)