March 10 Datalogic SpA:

* FY sales revenues 576.5 million euros ($610.51 million) versus 535.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 45.8 million euros versus 40.5 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.30 per share, an increase of 20.0 pct year on year