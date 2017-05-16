May 16 DATALOGIC SPA:

* Q1 SALES EUR 141.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 135.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 11.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FY 2017 TO CONTINUE IN REVENUE GROWTH AT HIGHER RATE COMPARED TO REFERENCE MARKETS, WITH PARTICULAR FOCUS ON NORTH AMERICA AND APAC, WHILE EMEA IS EXPECTED TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE ITS LEADERSHIP POSITION Source text: reut.rs/2raHAlK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)