BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 Datapulse Technology Ltd
* For 3q FY2017, group registered a 34.2% drop in revenue as compared to 3Q FY2016 from $3.6 million to $2.3 million
* Group's net loss decreased by 3.4% from $1.25 million in 3Q FY2016 to $1.21 million in 3Q FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.