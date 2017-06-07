BRIEF-Altice closes Teads acquisition
* REG-ALTICE NV ANNOUNCES IT HAS CLOSED THE ACQUISITION OF TEADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 7Datasection Inc
* Says 1,000 of its 12th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its stock from June 1 to June 7
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VIyNSJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REG-ALTICE NV ANNOUNCES IT HAS CLOSED THE ACQUISITION OF TEADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DECIDES TO START PRODUCTION OF GAME 'REALPOLITIKS 2' IN 2017