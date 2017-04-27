BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Datasonic Group Bhd:
* Unit received and accepted letter of award from Kementerian Dalam Negeri
* LOA for maintenance services of card personalisation centres at National Registration Department for a period of 2 years
* LOA for a contract sum of 40.8 million rgt
* Contract is expected to contribute positively towards future earnings per share of datasonic group for financial year ending 31 March 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2qb4NUq) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.