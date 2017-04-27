April 27 Datasonic Group Bhd:

* Unit received and accepted letter of award from Kementerian Dalam Negeri

* LOA for maintenance services of card personalisation centres at National Registration Department for a period of 2 years

* LOA for a contract sum of 40.8 million rgt

* Contract is expected to contribute positively towards future earnings per share of datasonic group for financial year ending 31 March 2018