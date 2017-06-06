BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
June 6 Datatec Ltd:
* Datatec - to sell Westcon-Comstor North America and Latam operations for up to $800 million and 10 pct of rest of westcon-comstor for $30 million to Synnex
* Datatec- to dispose of Westcon-Comstor business in North America ,Latin America for maximum consideration of $800 million, to sell 10% of remaining part of westcon synnex, for $30 million
* Maximum consideration of $830 million equates to an equity valuation of total Westcon-Comstor division of $1.1 billion
* Closing of transaction is subject to a number of conditions including shareholder and regulatory approvals
* Consideration includes a contingent element of up to $200 million payable in cash after determination of results for fy ending 28 february 2018
* Datatec anticipates that deferred and contingent cash payment of up to $200 million will be returned to shareholders in due course
* Expected date for completion of transaction is towards end of third calendar quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.