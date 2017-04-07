BRIEF-Saf Tehnika ventures into smart metering terrane with new product line Aranet
* SAYS IT IS VENTURING INTO SMART METERING TERRANE WITH NEW PRODUCT LINE ARANET
April 7 Datatec Ltd:
* Cautionary announcement & trading statement
* Cautionary announcement relates to a possible sale of a major share of westcon-comstor's operations for a consideration of more than us$800 million
* Cautionary announcement relates to a possible sale of a major share of westcon-comstor's operations for a consideration of more than us$800 million

* Proposed transaction is subject to contract and exclusivity provisions.
* Chi Zhi Qiang remains as chief executive officer of company