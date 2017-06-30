BRIEF-Datawind gets default notice from Ontario Securities Commission

June 30 (Reuters) - Datawind Inc

* Datawind provides update regarding annual filings

* Datawind - received default notification from Ontario Securities Commission regarding a delay in filing of audited annual financial statements for year ended march 31

* Datawind Inc - company intends to file annual filings no later than july 30, 2017.

* Auditor has requested additional time as they are still performing procedures related to expenditures