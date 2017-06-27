BRIEF-Staples to be acquired by Sycamore Partners for about $6.9 bln in cash
* Staples, Inc enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by sycamore partners for $10.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion
June 27 Tecsys Inc:
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
* Tecsys - David Brereton, executive chairman, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton disposed of aggregate of 333,000 common shares of co at a price of $15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement