BRIEF-NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal
* NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal
May 15 TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pOYeU8) Further company coverage:
* NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal
CALGARY, Alberta/HOUSTON, June 19 In the boreal forests and on the remote prairies of Alberta, a handful of firms are running pilot projects they hope will end a two-decade drought in innovation and stem the exodus of top global energy firms from Canada's oil sands.