BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 DAVIDsTEA Inc:
* DAVIDsTEA Inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.08
* Q4 sales C$86.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$85.9 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DAVIDsTEA- As co conducts evaluation of business under new leadership ,develops go-forward strategy, quarterly, annual guidance will not be provided
* DAVIDsTEA qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results