Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Davita Inc
* Davita Inc. 1st quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share $2.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects its adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2017 to be in range of $1.635 billion to $1.775 billion
* Davita Inc qtrly Q4 total net revenues $3.70 billion versus $3.58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.