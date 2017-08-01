FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Davita Q2 earnings per share $0.65
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Davita Q2 earnings per share $0.65

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Davita Inc

* Davita Inc. 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davita Inc - total u.s. Dialysis treatments for q2 of 2017 were 7,035,894, or 90,204 treatments per day

* Davita Inc - still expect our consolidated operating cash flow guidance for 2017 to be in range of $1.750 billion to $1.950 billion

* Davita Inc - qtrly total net revenues $3,877 million versus. $3,718 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

