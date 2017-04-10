BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Daxor Corp:
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Daxor Corp - expect and intend to complete filing of N-CSR on or before April 30
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results