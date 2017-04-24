BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Dynegy Inc:
* Dayton Power & Light Co - on April 21, 2 units of DPL Inc including co entered into asset purchase agreement with 2 indirect units of Dynegy Inc
* Dayton Power And Light Company - pursuant to agreement, co to sell to Dynegy's units, 28.1pct undivided interest in WM. H. Zimmer generating station
* Dayton Power And Light Company- pursuant to agreement, co to sell to Dynegy's units, 36.0 pct undivided interest in miami fort unit 7 and Miami fort unit 8
* Dayton Power & Light Co - deal for $50 million in cash and assumption of certain liabilities, including environmental liabilities
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results