BRIEF-Pincon Spirit to set up rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant in West Bengal
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million
June 15 DB Corp Ltd
* Says co and DMCL have mutually decided to terminate agreements
* Says DBCL will stop publication of DNA newspaper from Jaipur and Ahmedabad cities from June 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 22) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.54% -------------------------