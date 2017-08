BRIEF-D&B Q2 GAAP earnings per share ‍$1.22​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet Corp

* Q2 gaap revenue $405.7 million

* Dun & bradstreet reports second quarter 2017 results

* Dun & bradstreet corp says ‍raises lower-end of operating income and eps guidance ranges for fy 2017​

* Dun & bradstreet corp says ‍reaffirms revenue and free cash flow guidance for fy 2017​

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share ‍$1.22​

* Qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $1.40​

* Qtrly adjusted revenue $408.4 million versus $399.3​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: