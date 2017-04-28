BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT GOT SEK 0.5 MILLION OF PROJECT FUNDS FROM VINNOVA
* GRANT IS TO BE USED FOR DEVELOPMENT OF LIVER CANCER DRUG SA-033
* SA-033 IS DEVELOPED WITHIN DBP'S HORIZON2020 SME INSTRUMENT
Source text: bit.ly/2p9UaQC
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014