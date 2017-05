May 2 DBS Group Holdings Ltd

* Q1 net interest income S$1,831 million versus S$1,833 million

* As at end-March 2017, common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 14.6 percent

* Q1 NPL ratio 1.4% versus 1%

* Q1 net profit S$1,210 million versus S$1,203 million

* Q1 allowances for credit and other losses S$200 million versus S$170 million

* Q1 net interest margin 1.74% versus 1.85%

* For the first quarter of 2017, no dividend has been declared on DBSH ordinary shares

* Q1 return on equity 11.1% versus 11.9% last year