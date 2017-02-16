BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 16 DBS Group Holdings
* Ceo says oil and gas sector will continue to be stretched in 2017
* Ceo says sees lower provisions for bad debts in 2017 compared with 2016
* Ceo says sees double digit growth in net profit in 2017, excluding ANZ integration costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.