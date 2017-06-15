BUZZ-Online fashion: bruising week after Amazon flexes muscles
** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)
June 15 Dbv Technologies Sa
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* DBV's board now comprises eight directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)
* Biogen’s Imraldi, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate referencing Humira, granted positive opinion by committee for medicinal products for human use