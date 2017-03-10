WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 DBV Technologies Sa:
* Reg-DBV Technologies announces completion of enrollment of the realise study in peanut allergic children
* Higher-Than-Expected patient demand leads to increased randomization target
* Global PHASE III program results expected in second half 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.