BRIEF-DCM Holdings to issue first series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

July 21 (Reuters) - DCM Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will issue first series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on July 26,2024 and coupon rate 0.48 percent per annum

* Subscription date on July 21 and payment date on July 27

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

