US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 29 DCM Shriram Ltd
* Inaugurates expanded capacity and upgradation of chlor alkali & captive power at its shriram alkali & chemicals plant at Bharuch
* Chlor alkali capacity raised to 1013 TPD and captive power plant capacity raised to 115 MW Source text - (bit.ly/2oa18Wm) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)