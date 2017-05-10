BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 DCP Midstream Lp
* DCP Midstream reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - basic and diluted $ 0.41
* Qtrly total operating revenues $2,121 million versus $1,464 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.