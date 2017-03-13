Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Dct Industrial Trust Inc
* Dct industrial trust® announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023
* Dct industrial trust - unit priced offering of $50.0 million aggregate amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023 in an underwritten public offering
* Dct industrial trust-notes priced at 103.880% of principal amount, plus accrued unpaid interest from, including, oct 15, to, excluding expected settlement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.