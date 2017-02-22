Feb 22 DCW Ltd

* Says management has reached settlement with Workers Union of co's factory in Sahupuram; lockout has been withdrawn from Feb 22 Source text: [DCW Limited has informed the Exchange that Management has reached settlement with the Workers Union of the Company's factory at Sahupuram, Tamil Nadu and lock out has been withdrawn from February 22, 2017. The manufacturing operations also commence on February 22, 2017] Further company coverage: