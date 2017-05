April 11 DDM HOLDING AG:

* NEW SIGNIFICANT INVESTOR, ALDRIDGE EDC SPECIALTY FINANCE

* AEDC OWNS ABOUT 48.81 PERCENT OF SHARES IN DDM HOLDING AG

* AFTER TRANSACTION KENT HANSSON OWNS ABOUT 4.31% OF DDM HOLDING AND MANUEL VOGEL OWNS ABOUT 3.46% OF COMPANY

* KENT HANSSON AND MANUEL VOGEL WILL CONTINUE TO BE ENGAGED IN COMPANY VIA THEIR POSITIONS AS MEMBERS OF BOARD