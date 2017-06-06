June 6 DDR Corp:

* DDR - on june 6, co elected to redeem all of outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% notes due 2018 - sec filing

* DDR Corp - notes will be redeemed on July 8, 2017 at a 'make-whole' redemption price calculated in accordance with terms of indenture