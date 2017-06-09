BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 De La Rue Plc:
* To acquire authentication business of DuPont electronics & communications for a cash consideration of $25m
* Transaction is expected to complete by end of this calendar year, subject to specific closing conditions
* Anticipated to be earnings accretive in first year post completion
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.