New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 De Longhi SpA:
* Signs contract to acquire 40 pct of Swiss group Eversys, with option to acquire the remaining 60 pct through a "put & call" mechanism
* "Put & call" mechanism to acquire Eversys to be exercised by June 30, 2021 (not earlier than 2 years following the closing date)
* Initial maximum cash out will amount to about 21 million Swiss francs ($20.90 million) and will include a consideration for the 40 pct equity stake ranging from 15.3 million francs to 17.4 million francs and, for the residual part, a shareholder loan to finance the investments envisaged by the business plan
* The maximum payable price for the 100 pct of Eversys is estimated in approximately 100 million francs Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.