Aug 2 (Reuters) - DE LONGHI SPA:

* COURT OF BOLOGNA DECLARED ACQUISITION OFFER SUBMITTED BY UNIT NPE FOR PROCOND ELETTRONICA ADMISSIBLE AND AWARDED ITS BUSINESS, INVENTORY AND REAL ESTATE

* VALUE ASSIGNED TO THE BUSINESS IS EQUAL TO EUR 7,640,000 INCLUDING INVENTORY AND INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE