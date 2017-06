May 10 DE LONGHI SPA:

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 390.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 25.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THE 2017 EXPECTATIONS OF THE GROUP'S MANAGEMENT, AS DETAILED IN THE GUIDANCE SHARED WITH THE APPROVAL OF FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS