BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 25 million yuan to 40 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net loss was 10.2 million yuan
* Says decreased sales of household appliances and increased development cost of aviation business as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CL59GU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives