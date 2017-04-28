April 28 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 25 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net loss was 10.2 million yuan

* Says decreased sales of household appliances and increased development cost of aviation business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CL59GU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)