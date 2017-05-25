BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Dealnet Capital Corp
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
* Dealnet Capital Corp - tangible net worth as at March 31, 2017 increased to $26.2 million from $18.8 million at end of previous period
* Dealnet Capital Corp - for three-month period ending march 31, gross profit of $4.2 million, increase of 38 percent from $3.1 million reported in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.