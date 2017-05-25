May 25 Dealnet Capital Corp

* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter

* Dealnet Capital Corp - tangible net worth as at March 31, 2017 increased to $26.2 million from $18.8 million at end of previous period

* Dealnet Capital Corp - for three-month period ending march 31, gross profit of $4.2 million, increase of 38 percent from $3.1 million reported in previous quarter